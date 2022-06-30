Staudt’s Rising Stars: Flynn Guerra

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Flynn Guerra.

This 7-year-old from Charlotte is a wrestler for the Charlotte Grapplers at the heavyweight level. He ended the season undefeated and holds state and national titles.

