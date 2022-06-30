Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Flynn Guerra

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Flynn Guerra.

This 7-year-old from Charlotte is a wrestler for the Charlotte Grapplers at the heavyweight level. He ended the season undefeated and holds state and national titles.

