Startup business finds success in food cart to restaurant business
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Grand Grillin started as a mobile food cart and is now a soon-to-be brick and mortar location in East Lansing.
Owner, Vicki Ueberroth, shares how they are turning a convenience store into a restaurant.
