Advertisement

Startup business finds success in food cart to restaurant business

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Grand Grillin started as a mobile food cart and is now a soon-to-be brick and mortar location in East Lansing.

Owner, Vicki Ueberroth, shares how they are turning a convenience store into a restaurant.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike
US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards

Latest News

Exploring Impression 5 Science Center
Loving Lansing Like a Local at Impression 5 Science Center
Grilling with Lansing Fire Department
How to stay safe while grilling this summer
learning highland dance
Gibson School of Highland Dance performs on Studio 10
Senior Pictures
Local photographer gives tips and tricks for the perfect senior pictures