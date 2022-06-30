Advertisement

REPORTS: UCLA, USC to join Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024

The move is expected to be announced Thursday night
Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo, right, shoots as UCLA guard Tyger Campbell defends...
Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo, right, shoots as UCLA guard Tyger Campbell defends during the final seconds in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 75-68. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WILX) - It looks like the Big Ten is taking part in conference realignment, and will soon have 16 teams.

According to reports, The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and The University of Southern California (USC) are joining the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024.

The news was soon confirmed by The Athletic and ESPN.

With the move, the Big Ten would have 16 teams, including teams on both the east and west coast of the United States.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike
US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Unsure of her Future
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
Ronaldo Wants Legal Help
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
College Hoop Hall of Famers Named