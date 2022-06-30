REPORTS: UCLA, USC to join Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024

LOS ANGELES (WILX) - It looks like the Big Ten is taking part in conference realignment, and will soon have 16 teams.

According to reports, The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and The University of Southern California (USC) are joining the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

The news was soon confirmed by The Athletic and ESPN.

Spoke to a few sources who called USC and UCLA's move to the Big Ten a formality, with a press conference expected in next 24 hours. Perhaps as soon as tonight. This is essentially done. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2022

With the move, the Big Ten would have 16 teams, including teams on both the east and west coast of the United States.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

