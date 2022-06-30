REPORTS: UCLA, USC to join Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024
The move is expected to be announced Thursday night
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WILX) - It looks like the Big Ten is taking part in conference realignment, and will soon have 16 teams.
According to reports, The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and The University of Southern California (USC) are joining the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024.
The news was soon confirmed by The Athletic and ESPN.
With the move, the Big Ten would have 16 teams, including teams on both the east and west coast of the United States.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
