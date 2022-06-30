Reports: Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University star basketball player Miles Bridges has been arrested on a felony warrant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed he was arrested Wednesday.

For now, he was released on a $130,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20th.

Bridges has played for the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons.

Before that, he played for Michigan State University from 2016 to 2018.

Bridges is a native of Flint.

