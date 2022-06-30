Advertisement

Reports: Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University star basketball player Miles Bridges has been arrested on a felony warrant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed he was arrested Wednesday.

For now, he was released on a $130,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20th.

Bridges has played for the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons.

Before that, he played for Michigan State University from 2016 to 2018.

Bridges is a native of Flint.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge
US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Summit Township
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/30/22
How Michiganders can celebrate Independence Day safely
How Michiganders can celebrate Independence Day safely
Howell Nature Center seeks fresh goat milk source for growing fawns