Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as head coach

The Detroit Red Wings have their new head coach.

The team announced Thursday that they hired former Tampa Bay assistant Derek Lalonde as the 28th coach in team history.

UPDATE: Detroit #RedWings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has named Derek Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history.



Lalonde is fresh off a Stanley Cup Final appearance with the Lightning, his third straight. He was an assistant with Tampa bay for four seasons, helping the team win back to back Stanley Cups.

Before that, he was a head coach in the for the Iowa Wild in the AHL the Toledo Walleye for the ECHL, and the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

He was an assistant in the college ranks before, making stops at Ferris State and Denver between 2002 and 2011.

