NIL Now One Year Old

Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman (23) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman (23) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WILX) -The first year of the NIL era in college sports evolved into almost everything the NCAA didn’t want when it gave the green light for athletes to cash in on their celebrity. What was envisioned as a way for college athletes to make some pocket money has turned into bidding wars for football and men’s basketball recruits and transfers. Industry experts say something must be done to keep college sports from going off the rails. Possibilities are athlete unionization and giving athletic departments more control over NIL.

