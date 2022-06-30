Nadal Advances at Wimbledon

IMBLEDON, England (AP) - Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 11th time after getting past Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Nadal looked far from his best at times but won on Centre Court in a match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set. It was Nadal’s 307th Grand Slam match win. That took him past Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list. He is still behind Roger Federerer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title and third Wimbledon trophy.

