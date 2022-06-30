Advertisement

Nadal Advances at Wimbledon

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMBLEDON, England (AP) - Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 11th time after getting past Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Nadal looked far from his best at times but won on Centre Court in a match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set. It was Nadal’s 307th Grand Slam match win. That took him past Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list. He is still behind Roger Federerer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title and third Wimbledon trophy.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Former MSU star Miles Bridges arrested on a felony warrant, Hornets release statement
Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike
US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards

Latest News

Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman (23) rushes for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
NIL Now One Year Old
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris...
Kevin Durant Asks For Trade
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Bridges Charged With Felony
Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo, right, shoots as UCLA guard Tyger Campbell defends...
REPORTS: UCLA, USC to join Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024