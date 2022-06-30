Advertisement

In My View: Colleges spending big money on athletics

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pandemic issues aside big time colleges are still finding money to spend on athletics.

Michigan State has a $78 million renovation project underway at its football building which will take nearly 18 months to complete. I can’t imagine what would cost that much given what I’ve seen of the current facilities but whatever.

Pay cuts to staff members occurred to staffers all over the country in 2020 but apparently the good times for all these major colleges have returned and money is falling out of the sky so to speak to fund whatever needs funding just like before Covid.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge
US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Summit Township
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

In My View: Big Ten football race is almost sure to be changed in 2023
In My View: Detroit Tigers have a big decision to make
In My View: Can the Pistons entice free agents?
In My View: What’s next for the Pistons?