In My View: Colleges spending big money on athletics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pandemic issues aside big time colleges are still finding money to spend on athletics.

Michigan State has a $78 million renovation project underway at its football building which will take nearly 18 months to complete. I can’t imagine what would cost that much given what I’ve seen of the current facilities but whatever.

Pay cuts to staff members occurred to staffers all over the country in 2020 but apparently the good times for all these major colleges have returned and money is falling out of the sky so to speak to fund whatever needs funding just like before Covid.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.