Michigan’s first probable case of Monkeypox found

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Health officials say Michigan’s first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that the case was identified in an Oakland County resident who is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. Preliminary testing completed at the department’s Bureau of Laboratories returned a presumptive positive result and testing to confirm the case is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Monkeypox can be spread in various ways. The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, or by touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

It’s also possible for people to get monkeypox from infected animals by being scratched or bitten by the animal, or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

On their website, the CDC said the disease is infectious until it’s fully healed.

“Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed,” CDC officials wrote. “The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.”

State and local health officials are working to notify any close contacts of the infected individual.

