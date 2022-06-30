Michigan Red Cross needs blood donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the holiday weekend approaches, the American Red Cross is looking for people to donate blood and platelets in Michigan.

Starting Thursday, people will be able to donate blood and platelets to keep the blood supply at acceptable levels for hospitals. The American Red Cross has reported a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during the holidays, which can make it difficult to keep a steady supply.

Read: Michigan’s first probable case of Monkeypox found

There is often a greater need for blood donors around the holiday.

American Red Cross Communications Manager Alicia Dorr said that the current blood supply available to hospitals is dangerously low, at its lowest level in years.

“For our hospitals, for those people who are in an accident or for those people who are in emergency situations, we wanna make sure that life saving blood is there,” Dorr said. “And if you’re eligible and can make an appointment, you can do that. Even if you’re vacationing, you can do it.”

The blood drive goes from June 30 to July 10.

Appointments can be made on the American Red Cross website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.