Man wounded in Lansing shooting, expected to make full recovery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Waverly and Holmes roads were shut down Thursday as police investigated a shooting.

According to authorities, the Lansing Police Department were called to the area in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man with a graze wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

LPD said they’re still investigating and will provide updates when more information can be made available.

