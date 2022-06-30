Advertisement

Man wounded in Lansing shooting, expected to make full recovery

Man wounded in Lansing shooting, expected to make full recovery
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Waverly and Holmes roads were shut down Thursday as police investigated a shooting.

According to authorities, the Lansing Police Department were called to the area in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man with a graze wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

LPD said they’re still investigating and will provide updates when more information can be made available.

