List: Independence Day Weekend events across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do you know where you’re going to celebrate? Independence Day is Monday and Fourth of July events are being held in communities across Mid-Michigan.

This list will be updating regularly, so be sure to check back! If there’s an event we missed, let us know!

Eaton County

Eaton Rapids 4th of July Celebration -- July 3-4

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Eaton Rapids is celebrating Independence Day with family-friendly events at Martin Hansen Amphitheater, followed by a parade and fireworks at Howe Memorial Field on Monday. Read more.

Delta Township fireworks -- July 3

The 52nd annual Fireworks Display for Delta Township will take place Sunday at Sharp Park. Read more.

Bellevue Family 4th -- July 4

Featuring live music, family-friendly activities and entertainment and food, Monday’s event at Bellevue Downtown Park will lead to a fireworks show at 10:05 p.m. Read more.

Ingham County

Lansing 4th of July Parade, concert, fireworks -- July 4

Lansing’s parade will take place at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Loop and a concert, followed by fireworks, will take place at 8 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Read more.

Potter Park Zoo: Free entrance to military members -- July 4

The Potter Park Zoo is offering free admission to all United States military members Monday. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read more.

Mason Independence Day Parade -- July 4

Mason’s Fourth of July Parade will begin at Bond Park at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Read more.

Jackson County

Independence Day fireworks at the Falls

In Jackson, the fireworks show will be held Sunday night at Cascade Falls. Read more.

