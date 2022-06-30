Lansing man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, high-speed chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man who was arrested following a high-speed police chase has been sentenced to a decade in prison and four years of supervision after release.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that Eugene Jonas Hicks, age 38, of Lansing, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. It stems from an incident that took place in May of 2021.

Background: Standoff at Lansing home ends after 3 hours

On May 12, 2021, Lansing Police attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hicks in Lansing. A high-speed vehicle pursuit followed, during which Hicks threw a loaded Taurus .357 revolver from the vehicle. Hicks also threw plastic bags containing cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine from the sunroof.

“These items could have been accessible to the public had they not been recovered by law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Totten said. “Hicks disregarded stop signs and red lights, driving into oncoming traffic.”

The pursuit ended when Hicks crashed his vehicle in traffic, injuring a passenger. Hicks tried to escape on foot but was apprehended by authorities.

Totten said, “Drugs and guns are a toxic mix, which is only made worse when they are possessed by convicted felons and thrown out of vehicles onto our streets. Our office will continue to work together with all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

Beyond the 10-year the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff imposed a 4-year term of supervised release. That supervision will begin when Hicks is released from prison.

Hicks had previous convictions for multiple prior felonies, including home invasion and aggravated stalking.

Toten thanked the investigating agencies and prosecutors for their work on the case, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lansing Police Department, Lansing’s Violent Crime Initiative Unit and the Michigan State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren F. Biksacky.

