Kevin Durant Asks For Trade

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris...
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The decision revealed just before the start of NBA free agency undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star. The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly. ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request and cited Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations. Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion.

