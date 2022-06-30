Advertisement

Judge orders new trial for 2 suspects in Whitmer kidnapping case

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.
Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has ordered a new trial for Adam Fox and Barry Croft, who were accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In April, a jury failed to reach a verdict for them in the original trial, while two others -- Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta -- were acquitted.

Fox and Croft were described as leaders of an alleged scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Attorneys for the two attempted to get the case dismissed due to insufficient evidence, but a federal judge denied the request Thursday.

The second trial is set for Aug. 9.

