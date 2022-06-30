Jackson Police ask for public’s help finding suspect in arson case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police have asked the public to help them identify a person wanted for starting a fire at City Hall.

On Sunday, June 19, the Jackson Fire Department was called to City Hall. A city-owned outdoor dropbox was on fire, which they quickly extinguished. Department officials say the fire never spread beyond the drop box.

Thursday, the Jackson Police Department announced they are investigating the incident. They say they have obtained a picture of the person they believe started the fire, and have asked the public to look at it, share it and identify the person in it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspected arsonist is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.