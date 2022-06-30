Advertisement

Ingham County Animal Control hosting low-cost dog vaccine clinics

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Dog owners in Ingham County were treated Thursday to discount vaccinations from the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

It’s one of multiple vaccination clinics scheduled in the coming months at Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason.

Owners brought out their pets for their rabies shots. Crews had peanut butter on hand in case the dogs needed a little comfort or distration.

Vaccinations were $15 for residents of Ingham County and $30 for nonresidents.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for July 21, Aug. 25, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20 at the fairgrounds. More information can be found on the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website here.

