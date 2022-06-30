Advertisement

Hundreds of kids gather in Lansing for annual ‘Come Out & Play at the Capitol’ event

Making children healthier by making them play
By Jace Harper
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Children from across Michigan were brought to Lansing Wednesday with simple instructions: come out and play.

Hundreds enjoyed their day at the state capitol. The “Come Out & Play” event gave children the opportunity to try new things and meet kids from other parts of the state. The event was done in the name of being active and positively impacting mental health.

Sierra Dove and Nick Wing are camp counselors in DeWitt. They said even the children who are apprehensive about turning off the iPad and socializing in-person end up loving the experience.

“We hear it all the time, they’re telling their parents, ‘You picked me up to early today. We want to stay until 5:30!’” Wing said.

Whether it’s a match of tug-of-war or playing in a kayak or canoe -- children had tons to learn and explore.

The event hosted children from as close as Lansing and DeWitt and as far away as Hamtramck.

More information on Come Out and Play can be found on the official Michigan Recreation and Parks Association website here.

