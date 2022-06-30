Advertisement

Howell Nature Center seeks fresh goat milk source for growing fawns

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - With seven orphaned fawns being taken care of, the Howell Nature Center is looking for goat farmers to help restock its goat milk.

The center said it is expected to take in more injured or orphaned fawns over the summer. The growing fawns are fed goat milk and the center said its supply can’t keep up with the demand.

“If you are a goat farmer, or know a goat farmer, and are in a position to provide fresh milk for our fawns, we would be eternally grateful,” the center posted on social media.

Those who are able to help are asked to contact the Howell Nature Center through its official Facebook page or by phone at 517-548-5530.

The Howell Nature Center is located at 1005 Triangle Lake Road. More information on can be found on its official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

Hundreds of kids gather in Lansing for annual ‘Come Out & Play at the Capitol’ event
Hundreds of kids gather in Lansing for annual ‘Come Out & Play at the Capitol’ event
Hundreds of kids gather in Lansing for annual ‘Come Out & Play at the Capitol’ event
Making children healthier by making them play
Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads