Howell Nature Center seeks fresh goat milk source for growing fawns

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - With seven orphaned fawns being taken care of, the Howell Nature Center is looking for goat farmers to help restock its goat milk.

The center said it is expected to take in more injured or orphaned fawns over the summer. The growing fawns are fed goat milk and the center said its supply can’t keep up with the demand.

“If you are a goat farmer, or know a goat farmer, and are in a position to provide fresh milk for our fawns, we would be eternally grateful,” the center posted on social media.

Those who are able to help are asked to contact the Howell Nature Center through its official Facebook page or by phone at 517-548-5530.

The Howell Nature Center is located at 1005 Triangle Lake Road. More information on can be found on its official website here.

