How to stay safe while grilling this summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Summer is a popular time of the year for grilling and the Lansing Fire Department wants to make sure everyone does it safely.

LFD gave Studio 10 some safety tips when it comes to grilling.

Only use your grill outside and keep it at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.

Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.

Open your gas grill before lighting it.

Keep a 3-foot-safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.

Place the coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.

Keep an eye on your grill, fire pit or patio torches. Don’t walk away from them when they are lit.

For more information about the Lansing Fire Department: https://www.lansingmi.gov/173/Fire-Department

The Lansing Fire Department also wants to remind you about your monthly check on your smoke alarm. Now is the time to check to make sure it is working properly.

