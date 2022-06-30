Charges issued in shooting that killed Lansing teenager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In September of 2021 a 17-year-old was shot in the 3900 block of Hunter’s Ridge Drive. Thursday, three teenagers accused in the shooting were charged in court. Bond has been set for each suspect.

The suspects are 19-year-old Malachi McAbee, 18-year-old Damari Ware and 16-year-old Jaylin Leek.

Malachi McAbee

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

BOND: $1M

Mcabee is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 10:15 a.m.

Damari Ware

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

BOND: $2M

Ware is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Jaylin Leek

CHARGE:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree

Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm

Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed

Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon

Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

BOND: $2M

Leek is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 1:15 p.m.

