Charges issued in shooting that killed Lansing teenager
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In September of 2021 a 17-year-old was shot in the 3900 block of Hunter’s Ridge Drive. Thursday, three teenagers accused in the shooting were charged in court. Bond has been set for each suspect.
The suspects are 19-year-old Malachi McAbee, 18-year-old Damari Ware and 16-year-old Jaylin Leek.
Malachi McAbee
CHARGE:
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
- Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
- Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
- Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
- Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
- Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
- Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation
BOND: $1M
Mcabee is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 10:15 a.m.
Damari Ware
CHARGE:
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
- Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
- Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
- Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
- Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
- Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
BOND: $2M
Ware is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Jaylin Leek
CHARGE:
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
- Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
- Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
- Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
- Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
- Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
- Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation
BOND: $2M
Leek is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 1:15 p.m.
