Charges issued in shooting that killed Lansing teenager

June 30, 2022. Three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Lansing 17-year-old were charged in court.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In September of 2021 a 17-year-old was shot in the 3900 block of Hunter’s Ridge Drive. Thursday, three teenagers accused in the shooting were charged in court. Bond has been set for each suspect.

Background: 17-year-old shot in Lansing dies in hospital

The suspects are 19-year-old Malachi McAbee, 18-year-old Damari Ware and 16-year-old Jaylin Leek.

Malachi McAbee

CHARGE:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
  • Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
  • Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

BOND: $1M

Mcabee is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 10:15 a.m.

Damari Ware

CHARGE:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
  • Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm

BOND: $2M

Ware is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Jaylin Leek

CHARGE:

  • Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 2: Homicide-Murder First Degree
  • Count 3: Weapons-Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons- Carrying Concealed
  • Count 5: Weapons-Dangerous Weapon
  • Count 6: Weapons- Felony Firearm
  • Count 7: Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation

BOND: $2M

Leek is scheduled next in 56th District court for a Probable Cause Conference on July 28 at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

