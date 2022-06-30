Advertisement

Changes coming to patient privacy following Roe v. Wade decision

The new guidance affects the privacy rule in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA.
KPTV
The Department of Health and Human Services has issued new guidance on patient privacy following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.(https://www.123rf.com/)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services has issued new guidance on patient privacy following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The new guidance affects the privacy rule in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA.

Under the new rules, health providers may now disclose protected health information to law enforcement without a patient’s consent quote “in narrow circumstances.”

The disclosure must be expressly required by another law, and the request must be made through legal processes like a court order or a court-ordered warrant. It must also be necessary to prevent a threat to health or safety.

