Bridges Charged With Felony

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence in Los Angeles and is free on $130,000 bond. Bridges turned himself in Wednesday after the alleged incident with a female Tuesday night in which she allegedly required medical attention. Bridges next appears in court July 20th. Bridges averaged 20 points per game with the NBA Charlotte Hornets this past season, his fourth in the league. He played two seasons at Michigan State from 2016 through 18 and was the 12th pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

