WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Vandalism caught on camera, the trailer for a much-anticipated sequel drops, and more
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning - including a highly anticipated trailer that just dropped - and we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- Sunshine returns this afternoon
- Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge
- Orange barrels on most road work will be moved aside to ease holiday weekend travel - see the list
- Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
- WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
