WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning - Vandalism caught on camera, the trailer for a much-anticipated sequel drops, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today’s Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to take a look at the trending stories from the morning - including a highly anticipated trailer that just dropped - and we look ahead to News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.