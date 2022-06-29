Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Rain moves out, a missing kid found in a sewer, a new item at Taco Bell, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford gives an updated forecast for the holiday weekend.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Sunshine returns

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 29th, 2022

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 41° 1923
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1923

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

2 killed in wrong-way crash in Summit Township
The pause in work on 100 of the 162 projects across the state will start at 3 p.m. Friday.
Orange barrels on most road work will be moved aside to ease holiday weekend travel
WILX Weather Webcast 6/29/2022 Midday
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Lions legend Barry Sanders stops by MSU basketball practice