Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Independence Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to COVID, there can only be one person per car and that person must be masked. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

