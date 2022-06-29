Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Independence Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to COVID, there can only be one person per car and that person must be masked. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.