Serena Unsure of her Future

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Serena Williams says she does not know whether her first-round loss on Centre Court will be the last appearance of her career at Wimbledon. If this exit does turn out to have been her farewell, it would not be how she would want to depart. Yet it still would be a suitable goodbye - far more so than her forced departure a year ago because of injury. At least she was able to play until the end Tuesday against Harmony Tan. The 40-year-old American said afterward that she now has a lot of motivation to play at the U.S. Open but would not commit to when or even whether she will compete again.

