Advertisement

Ronaldo Wants Legal Help

FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back during a game.(ESPN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo wants a U.S. judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay more than $626,000 for losing a lawsuit that sought millions of dollars with a claim in 2018 that the international soccer star raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. The woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages about the request. The judge on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents to press the woman’s case. The bid for court costs and fees dwarfs the $375,000 hush-money payment the woman received in 2010 to drop her claim she was sexually assaulted.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Unsure of her Future
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
College Hoop Hall of Famers Named
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Names Athletes of the Year
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Lions legend Barry Sanders stops by MSU basketball practice