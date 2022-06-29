Ronaldo Wants Legal Help

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo wants a U.S. judge to order a woman’s lawyer to pay more than $626,000 for losing a lawsuit that sought millions of dollars with a claim in 2018 that the international soccer star raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier. The woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages about the request. The judge on June 10 kicked the case out of court to punish Stovall for “bad-faith conduct” and the improper use of leaked and stolen documents to press the woman’s case. The bid for court costs and fees dwarfs the $375,000 hush-money payment the woman received in 2010 to drop her claim she was sexually assaulted.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.