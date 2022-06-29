Orange barrels on most road work will be moved aside to ease holiday weekend travel

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holiday weekend, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will move orange construction barrels to the side of the road and remove other lane restrictions on 100 road and bridge projects starting Friday afternoon.

The pause in work on 100 of the 162 projects across the state will start at 3 p.m. Friday, July 1 and continue until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. While the work will be paused, MDOT is reminding drivers that most of those work zones may still have equipment and traffic adjustments - such as temporary lane shifts or closed shoulders - in place.

“Throughout the spring and early summer, we have been moving dirt to fix the damn roads during a historic construction season, but this Fourth of July weekend, we’re moving construction barrels to ease holiday traffic,” said GovWhitmer. “On Tuesday the hardworking men and women who build our infrastructure will be back at it, fixing our roads and bridges to save drivers time and money.”

AAA Michigan estimates over 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Fourth of July holiday weekend - a 10% increase from 2021.

Below is a list of those work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions over the 4th of July weekend. Necessary detours will be posted.

Southern Michigan

Clinton County

I-69 has the following restrictions:

One lane of I-69 is closed in each direction with a traffic shift between I-96 and Airport Road.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-69 is closed.

The Francis Road ramp to eastbound I-69 is closed.

The eastbound I-69 ramp to Airport Road is closed.

Eaton County & Calhoun County

I-69 has the following restrictions:

One lane of I-69 is closed in each direction with a traffic shift between I-94 and Ainger Road.

One lane of southbound I-69 is closed at M-50.

The southbound I-69 ramp to M-50 is closed.

The northbound I-69 ramp to N Drive is closed.

The southbound I-69 ramp to Ainger Road is closed.

The M-78 ramp to northbound I-69 is closed.

Ingham County

I-96 Business Loop has the following restrictions:

One lane is open in each direction between Delta Street and Mildred Street.

M-43 (Grand River Avenue) has the following restrictions:

One lane is closed in each direction from Mohawk Road to Cornell Road. Okemos Road is closed at M-43.

US-127 has the following restrictions:

One lane is closed in each direction from the Jackson County line to M-36.

I-496 has the following restrictions:

closed and detoured from M-99 to Grand Avenue. River Street is closed.

Jackson County

I-94 has the following restrictions:

The westbound I-94 ramp to Cooper Street is closed.

All ramps at the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange near Parma are closed.

US-127 has the following restrictions:

One lane closed in each direction just north of McDevitt Avenue

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has the following restrictions:

One northbound lane is closed at I-94. The northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

Livingston County

M-59 has the following restrictions:

One eastbound lane was closed from Cundy Road to the Oakland County line and one westbound lane was closed from the Oakland County line to Clark Road.

Monroe County

I-75 has the following restrictions:

One lane is closed in each direction between Erie Road and Otter Creek Road.

The northbound exit and entrance ramps at Swan Creek Road/Newport Road (Exit 21) are closed.

US-24 has the following restrictions:

One lane is closed in each direction with a traffic shift from Townsquare Boulevard to Newburg Road.

MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.

