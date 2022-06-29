Advertisement

In My View: Big Ten football race is almost sure to be changed in 2023

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten football race is almost sure to be changed and maybe as soon as the 2023 season.

First the PAC 12, then the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it is doing away with divisions. It will be 2023 for the ACC.

The conference championship will remain with the two teams at the top of the conference standings at regular season’s end.

Three power five conferences to go, including the Big Ten, and they’ve been in discussions about the move for awhile. In my view it is almost sure to happen and probably by 2023.

