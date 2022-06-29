Advertisement

MSU Names Athletes of the Year

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has named its male and female athletes of the recently completed school year. Football’s Kenneth Walker III is honored on the men’s side after playing one year last fall before being chosen by Seattle in April in the second round of the NFL draft. Jenna Magness, Grand Ledge native and senior distance runner, is the repeat honoree on the women’s side.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Unsure of her Future
FILE: In this June 23, 2021, photo, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo looks back...
Ronaldo Wants Legal Help
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
College Hoop Hall of Famers Named
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, appears...
Lions legend Barry Sanders stops by MSU basketball practice