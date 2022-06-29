MSU Names Athletes of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has named its male and female athletes of the recently completed school year. Football’s Kenneth Walker III is honored on the men’s side after playing one year last fall before being chosen by Seattle in April in the second round of the NFL draft. Jenna Magness, Grand Ledge native and senior distance runner, is the repeat honoree on the women’s side.

