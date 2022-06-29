Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary to host Farm Friends Summer Camp
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A 40-year-old horse named JMan is one of many stars at the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge.
Families have a chance to hang out with JMan and his goat, chicken, bunny and donkey friends. Mitten Misfits is hosting a Farm Friends Summer Camp from July 25-28 for children ages 5-9.
For $125, children will learn what it’s like to be a farmer, engage in crafts and socialize with the animals.
Spots are limited and people are urged to sign up soon. You can register by contacting the sanctuary at 517-449-4483.
More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website here.
