Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary to host Farm Friends Summer Camp

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - A 40-year-old horse named JMan is one of many stars at the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge.

Families have a chance to hang out with JMan and his goat, chicken, bunny and donkey friends. Mitten Misfits is hosting a Farm Friends Summer Camp from July 25-28 for children ages 5-9.

For $125, children will learn what it’s like to be a farmer, engage in crafts and socialize with the animals.

Spots are limited and people are urged to sign up soon. You can register by contacting the sanctuary at 517-449-4483.

More information on the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary can be found on its official website here.

