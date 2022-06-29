Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers approve $101 million business investment package

(pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have approved a $101 million package as they try to encourage large companies to invest and create jobs in the state.

Ford in return has promised to invest $1.14 billion in five production plants throughout the state and create over 3,000 jobs. The tax-funded incentive will be paid in increments and is contingent on Ford hitting promised employment targets.

The incentive package comes just weeks after Ford announced plans to add 6,300 new jobs in the Midwest and invest $3.7 billion in manufacturing facilities across Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

Next:

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

Rain moves out, a missing kid found in a sewer, a new item at Taco Bell, and more
Now Desk Afternoon - June 29, 2022
East Lansing July 4 holiday fireworks rules, office hour changes
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon - Rain moves out, a missing kid found in a sewer, a new item at Taco Bell, and more
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Summit Township