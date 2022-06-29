Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors may have a strike at its Lansing Grand River plant. Members of a General Motors (GM) subsidiary have set a strike deadline for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The work stoppage would only affect people employed by GM Sub-Systems Manufacturing. That includes around 700 people at Lansing Grand River Assembly, as well as plants in Flint and Orion Township.

UAW Local 652 President Ben Frantz told employees in a letter that, if it did come to a strike, they should strike in a manner that would let them pick up working again as soon as an agreement was reached with General Motors.

“If we must take action on Thursday, let me remind you that we must protect what is ours,” Frantz wrote. “We don’t take any hostile action against our plant. We must remember to leave our workstations as if we were leaving for the weekend. Plug in our mobile equipment just as we would at the end of any shift and leave our worksite ready to run for when we attain what we have earned.”

The UAW is reminding workers at those plants that they may not take part in a strike or walk the picket line in their off hours. That’s based on the terms of the union’s contract with General Motors.

The UAW is asking members to find other ways to support striking workers if it happens. A GM spokesman told News 10 there are no changes to the production schedule at Lansing Grand River Assembly as of Wednesday evening.

