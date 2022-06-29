Local photographer gives tips and tricks for the perfect senior pictures

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Heather Kanillopoolos is a Michigan wedding photographer, based in Grand Ledge. She has more than 16 years of experience in photographing weddings and portraits throughout Mid-Michigan!

She gave great tips for incoming seniors and their parents that may be worried about feeling awkward in your photographs.

Check out the video to learn how to prepare your senior sessions from location to outfits.

For more info on Heather’s photography: https://www.heatherkan.com/?fbclid=IwAR0Z8bXl64bPqPhbQgK6dXKEGjawRYMFs_mzXvTD54hRBYEWbLZQg4E6YYc

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.