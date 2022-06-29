Advertisement

Local photographer gives tips and tricks for the perfect senior pictures

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Heather Kanillopoolos is a Michigan wedding photographer, based in Grand Ledge. She has more than 16 years of experience in photographing weddings and portraits throughout Mid-Michigan!

She gave great tips for incoming seniors and their parents that may be worried about feeling awkward in your photographs.

Check out the video to learn how to prepare your senior sessions from location to outfits.

For more info on Heather’s photography: https://www.heatherkan.com/?fbclid=IwAR0Z8bXl64bPqPhbQgK6dXKEGjawRYMFs_mzXvTD54hRBYEWbLZQg4E6YYc

