Lions legend Barry Sanders stops by MSU basketball practice

What's a summer basketball practice without a visit from a Detroit legend?
What’s a summer basketball practice without a visit from a Detroit legend?
By Fred Heumann and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

During Michigan State University’s summer basketball practice Tuesday, Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders made an appearance.

The Detroit Lion legend visited Tom Izzo along with Dewitt football coach Rob Zimmerman.

After some photo ops, Sanders chatted with the team, saying “Hi, I’m Barry Sanders.” Sanders, 53, was with two of his sons - one of whom is considering attending MSU.

“What brings me to East Lansing? You know, I just happened to be in the neighborhood,” Sanders said. “I have a high school senior looking at colleges and hadn’t really ever had a chance to get over here and look around and had basically one of the best tour guides ever!

That tour guide being Izzo, who is a big fan of Barry’s. But is Barry a fan of Izzo?

“Oh absolutely, absolutely,” Sanders said. “Obviously just the success he’s had and what he means to this community, what he means to Michigan - to answer your question, yes I am a fan of his.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

