Lansing police: Missing 13-year-old girl located safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has been located safely, police confirmed Wednesday.

According to authorities, Tatiana McCuien was last seen Sunday morning on Lochmoor Drive, between Claybon Road and Brighton Drive.

On social media, the Lansing Police Department confirmed Wednesday that McCuien had been located safely.

