Gibson School of Highland Dance performs on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, Gibson School of Highland Dance is mid-Michigan’s school for learning traditional Celtic and Scottish dance.

They stopped by Studio 10 to show off some dance demonstrations.

Check out the video to see them in action.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.