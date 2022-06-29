East Lansing July 4 holiday fireworks rules, office hour changes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the 4th of July weekend just around the corner, residents should be aware that several City of East Lansing offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The following offices will be closed Monday:

East Lansing City Hall

The East Lansing Department of Public Works

East Lansing 54b District Court

East Lansing Public Library

East Lansing Hannah Community Center

For the upcoming holiday residents can use fireworks starting Wednesday through July 4. They can be set off from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Be mindful of the hour, since people who set off fireworks outside of the permitted times can face a civil infraction and $1,000 fine.

