East Lansing Aquatic Center teases opening with new feature

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A timeframe for the East Lansing Aquatic Center opening has been set and staff have just teased a new attraction on social media.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center (ELFAC) is an interactive outdoor water park designed to provide a safe, family-oriented experience. It has been a favorite way to cool off in the hot summer months for Mid-Michiganders but, like so many other businesses and attractions, it’s doors closed for two years as the U.S. fought off the pandemic.

According to their website, the popular summer destination will re-open in early July. That means Mid-Michigan will have two weeks more at most to wait for the center to reopen, according the estimate.

Background: East Lansing Family Aquatic Center to reopen for summer 2022

Earlier in the year the Aquatic Center had announced plans to reopen in the summer of 2022, but hadn’t specified beyond that. Aquatic Center representatives said the delay was in part due to supply chain interruptions.

“Delays in final construction and supply chain interruptions are impacting staff’s ability to confidently announce an opening date,” staff wrote on their website. “However, the facility will be opening, and the opening date will be shared widely as soon as it is confirmed.”

Then, on Wednesday, staff put out a social media post teasing a new feature and the pending announcement of an official reopening day.

“New feature???!! Coming soon…. What could it be?” staff wrote. “We are opening this summer! Opening date announcement coming soon… stay tuned!”

The new feature resembles a large flower, but otherwise no hint was given about it’s function. The only way to find out will be to see it in person, when the center reopens sometime within the next two weeks.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.