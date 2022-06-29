Advertisement

Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Outages for both BWL and Consumers customers are being reported.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning brought some much needed rain, along with some power outages.

In Lansing, an area of the southside north of I-96 has 2,300 Lansing Board of Water & Light customers without power. The cause of the outage is not yet known. See a map of the area affected and the estimated restoration time here.

In Grand Ledge, just over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are impacted by an outage. A crew has been assigned to the area but the cause has not yet been determined. See the area affected and the estimated restoration time here.

Get the latest weather updates from the News 10 First Alert Weather app with forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications sent straight to your smartphone.

