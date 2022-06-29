Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday morning brought some much needed rain, along with some power outages.

In Lansing, an area of the southside north of I-96 has 2,300 Lansing Board of Water & Light customers without power. The cause of the outage is not yet known. See a map of the area affected and the estimated restoration time here.

In Grand Ledge, just over 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are impacted by an outage. A crew has been assigned to the area but the cause has not yet been determined. See the area affected and the estimated restoration time here.

