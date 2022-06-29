Advertisement

College Hoop Hall of Famers Named

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches that will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November. Coach Jerry Krause of Eastern Washington will join the quartet. The players to be inducted are Richard Hamilton of UConn, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and Jimmy Walker of Providence. The date of the induction ceremony has not been announced, but it typically coincides with the Hall of Fame Classic, which is set for November 21-22 in Kansas City, Missouri.

