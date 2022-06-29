Advertisement

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has reportedly been hospitalized.(POOL, CNN via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Travis Barker has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

According to TMZ, the drummer for Blink-182 was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old tweeted the phrase “God save me,” which is also the title of a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, also asked her Instagram followers to pray for her father.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who married Barker last month in Italy, was on hand with him when he was taken to the hospital.

There has been no statement from their representatives at this time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 7-year-old girl
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison