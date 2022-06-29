Backpacks to be given away to eligible Holt, Dimondale students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School may have just let out, but there’s a backpack giveaway this summer.

All children and teens in the Holt and Dimondale areas qualify for the backpack if their families meet the income requirements. All applications require the following:

Picture I.D. (Valid Driver’s License or State Identification card)

Proof of current address (property tax receipt, lease agreement, utility bill)

Paperwork to verify income for all adults 18 & older in the home

DHS case number, DHS Caseworker name, and direct phone number OR proof that the children receive free/reduced-price school lunches OR proof that the children qualify for Medicaid

Medicaid/insurance card OR birth certificate OR Social Security card to verify children 17 & under in the home

If you do not live in the Holt School District, then you must bring proof that your child attends a Holt/Dimondale school or that at least one child within your home attends a Holt/Dimondale school (current report card, current school ID, signed statement from the school, etc.)

Distribution of backpacks will take place on Thursday, July 21st between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Holt United Methodist Church, located on the corner of Cedar Street and Aurelius Road.

The deadline to sign up is July 10. You can sign up here.

