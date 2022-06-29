Advertisement

Baby alert -- Potter Park Zoo welcomes newborn ring-tailed lemur pup

A collection of lemurs is called a conspiracy
Potter Park Zoo welcomes baby ring-tailed lemur
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new baby at Potter Park Zoo!

A ring-tailed lemur was born June 20 -- the first for the zoo since 1988. Zoo officials said the pup has been actively nursing from its mother and has been observing the environment more each day.

Ring-tailed lemurs are only found on the island of Madagascar. They each have exactly 13 alternating black and white bands on their tails. They have been accessed as endangered in 2018 due to deforestation.

Infants will begin eating solid food after a week and will stay with their mom to nurse until six months old.

More information on ring-tailed lemurs can be found on the official Potter Park Zoo website here.

More Potter Park news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said a Ford passenger car was traveling in the wrong...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead
Video captures person burning pride flag in Lansing
Video captures man burning pride flag in Lansing
Lansing rental house wasn’t inspected prior to deadly fire
power outage
Early morning rain brings power outages to south Lansing, Grand Ledge

Latest News

Health officials report first probable case of monkeypox identified in Michigan
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
Potter Park Zoo welcomes baby ring-tailed lemur
Jackson County Prosecutor says he’ll consider criminal charges for abortion providers in Michigan
Jackson County Prosecutor says he’ll consider criminal charges for abortion providers in Michigan