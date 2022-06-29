Baby alert -- Potter Park Zoo welcomes newborn ring-tailed lemur pup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new baby at Potter Park Zoo!

A ring-tailed lemur was born June 20 -- the first for the zoo since 1988. Zoo officials said the pup has been actively nursing from its mother and has been observing the environment more each day.

Ring-tailed lemurs are only found on the island of Madagascar. They each have exactly 13 alternating black and white bands on their tails. They have been accessed as endangered in 2018 due to deforestation.

Infants will begin eating solid food after a week and will stay with their mom to nurse until six months old.

