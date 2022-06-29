6-week-old kitten rescued from Lansing storm drain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a close call for a kitten trapped in a Lansing storm drain Wednesday, until three Ingham County-based agencies worked together to save it.

Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) received a call from a good Samaritan who discovered a kitten in a storm drain located at East Michigan Avenue and North Cedar Street in Lansing. ICAC responded to the call, teaming up with Lansing Public Works and Lansing Police Department to get the 6-week-old kitten to safety.

Read: US gas stations can now place $175 bank hold on cards

“We think the kitten had been down there for a couple of days based on the condition he’s in,” said Heidi Williams, director at ICAC. “He’s hypothermic and emaciated, but he’s currently receiving proper treatment at the shelter and is doing well.”

It took some doing to get the kitten free. For a time, Lansing Police had to direct traffic out of the way of those working around the drain, while Lansing Public Works brought in a truck to push water and air into the drain to get the kitten to an area where rescuers could get to it.

“We couldn’t have reached this kitten without the help of Lansing Public Works and Lansing Police Department,” said Williams. “It was a great team effort!”

After the rescue, the kitten was taken to an Ingham County shelter, where it is now safe, sound and waiting for a new home. In the meantime, ICAC says they’ve given the kitten a name to remember the occasion.

“The shelter has named the kitten ‘Jordan’ after East Jordan Iron Works, manufacturer of the drain cover,” ICAC representatives said.

For information about adoption, contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICACS website, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

ICACS is open Monday-Saturday 10:30-5pm and is closed on county observed holidays.

Ingham County Animal Control saves kitten from storm drain (WILX)

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.