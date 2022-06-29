2 killed in wrong-way crash in Summit Township
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Summit Township.
Two people were killed Tuesday night on Page Avenue near Streator Avenue around 9 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old man from Napoleon Township was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit another car driven by a 55-year-old man from Jackson.
The 55-year-old was ejected from the car. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
