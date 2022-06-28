Advertisement

Westbrook Reportedly Returning to Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33), of Spain, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City...
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33), of Spain, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant during the third overtime of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Tuesday, May 10, 2011, in Memphis, Tenn. Oklahoma City won 133-123 in triple overtime. Also shown are Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka (9) and Russell Westbrook (0). (AP Photo/Lance Murphey)(Lance Murphey | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
-A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is exercising his option to play for $47.1 million next season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Westbrook nor the Lakers revealed the decision publicly. ESPN first reported Westbrook’s decision. The past NBA MVP and one of the league’s top 75 all-time players turn 34 next season, his 15th in the NBA.

