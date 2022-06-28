WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Showers possible, toddler struck in drive-by, Biden in Spain, and a muppet gets vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford gives an updated look at the week’s cool-down and if we can expect some rain ahead of the holiday weekend.

Plus we have what’s trending this afternoon and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.